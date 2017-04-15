Police release security camera images after man assaulted downtown
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was assaulted inside a restaurant near Bloor and Church streets on New Year's Eve, 2016. (Toronto police handout)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 3:29PM EDT
Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect after a 55-year-old man was assaulted inside a restaurant in the area of Bloor and Church streets on New Year’s Eve, 2016.
According to investigators, a man was approached by another man in the bathroom vestibule area of a restaurant at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016.
Inside the restaurant the two men became involved in a heated argument resulting in the 55-year-old man being assaulted.
The other man then fled the scene eastbound on Bloor Street East.
The suspect has been described as an approximately 40-year-old man standing six feet tall with a heavy build and a beard.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black bomber jacket, a black sweater with a hood, baggy blue jeans and grey shoes with white soles. As well, he was wearing a white towel between his head and the hat.
Police said he appeared to walk with a slow, uneven gait while carrying a dark backpack.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
