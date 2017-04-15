

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Toronto police have released security camera images of a suspect after a 55-year-old man was assaulted inside a restaurant in the area of Bloor and Church streets on New Year’s Eve, 2016.

According to investigators, a man was approached by another man in the bathroom vestibule area of a restaurant at around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2016.

Inside the restaurant the two men became involved in a heated argument resulting in the 55-year-old man being assaulted.

The other man then fled the scene eastbound on Bloor Street East.

The suspect has been described as an approximately 40-year-old man standing six feet tall with a heavy build and a beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black bomber jacket, a black sweater with a hood, baggy blue jeans and grey shoes with white soles. As well, he was wearing a white towel between his head and the hat.

Police said he appeared to walk with a slow, uneven gait while carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).