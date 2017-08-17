

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a photo of a man accused of stealing jewelry from a store at Fairview Mall in North York.

A man walked into the Michael Hill store at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to investigators. Security camera footage showed the man forcing open a display case and removing a large amount of high-end merchandise, police said.

He was seen putting the items in his pockets and then leaving the mall.

Police described him as a being in his late 20s to early 40s.

He was wearing glasses, blue jeans, and a grey collared golf shirt.

He was also seen wearing a dark jacket or sweater with a zipper and drawstrings on the side, as well as a blue Under Armour baseball cap. Police said he was also wearing brown shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-3300.