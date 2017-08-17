Police release photo of suspect in Michael Hill jewelry theft
Police released this security image of a suspect accused of stealing from a jewelry store at Fairview Mall. (Police handout)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 2:53PM EDT
Police have released a photo of a man accused of stealing jewelry from a store at Fairview Mall in North York.
A man walked into the Michael Hill store at around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to investigators. Security camera footage showed the man forcing open a display case and removing a large amount of high-end merchandise, police said.
He was seen putting the items in his pockets and then leaving the mall.
Police described him as a being in his late 20s to early 40s.
He was wearing glasses, blue jeans, and a grey collared golf shirt.
He was also seen wearing a dark jacket or sweater with a zipper and drawstrings on the side, as well as a blue Under Armour baseball cap. Police said he was also wearing brown shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-3300.