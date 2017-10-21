

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police have arrested one man and issued a Canada-wide warrant for another in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old man in Mississauga last weekend.

The victim, identified as Maxwell Alexander Chavez, was one of two people who were stabbed a McDonald's parking lot near Lakeshore and Cawthra roads in the early hours of Oct. 14.

Chavez was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre but succumbed to his injuries upon arrival. The other victim, also an 18-year-old man was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

In a news release issued on Saturday, Peel police said that they have arrested 23-year-old Mississauga resident Trayon Johnson and charged him with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide. Police also said that they have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 18-year-old Richard Ireland.

Police say that they believe Ireland is “actively evading” authorities.

He is described as a white male, who is about five-foot-ten and 130 lbs. with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair.

Ireland is being sought for second-degree murder.