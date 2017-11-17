

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Three men behind a North York car parts supply company are facing charges in connection with a string of vehicle thefts from computer parking lots across the GTA.

Police in York Region began the investigation in August after receiving numerous reports of vehicle thefts specifically targeting Honda, Acura and Toyota models left in commuter parking lots.

Investigators were eventually able to identify suspects and linked them to a North York based company that sells a variety of car parts.

It’s alleged that 32 stolen vehicles were brought to the shop on Toryork Drive where they were disassembled and sold locally or, in some cases, shipped overseas.

They said a portion of the stolen vehicles remained intact but were given new vehicle identification numbers, likely to be sold as newer cars.

Police peg the value of the goods stolen at approximately $700,000.

Video provided by York Regional Police shows investigators using a saw to gain entry to the auto shop. Once inside, police can be seen surveying multiple dismantled vehicles and several engines.

Three suspects were arrested on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16.

They have each been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime.