

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are looking for a woman they believe helped a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue last week.

At a news conference Monday evening, Det. Rob North said the woman is not facing charges, but they would like to speak to her.

She was captured on CCTV cameras in the area of 1995 Weston Road the same day of the fatal stabbing and not far from where it took place.

The woman is described as being between the ages of 19 and 23, having a light brown complexion, with half her hair dyed a light brown colour.

The fatal stabbing happened Tuesday, Nov. 14 outside of a Shoppers Drug Mart on Weston Road. Police have said that the victim, 54-year-old David Blacquiere, arrived in a vehicle with the suspect.

Police said Blacquiere was stabbed during an altercation that started inside the car.

The suspect escaped the scene in a red Kia SUV that was allegedly driven by another man.

Police have said that 18-year-old Christopher Enrique Gordon is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

Demetrius McFarquhar, 24, is wanted for accessory after the fact of murder, attempting to obstruct justice and failing to comply with his recognizance.

Police found the suspect vehicle at 2222 Weston Rd. the same day.

Investigators said Monday that they believe the woman caught on surveillance camera helped the suspect, but they aren’t sure if that is still the case.

“We're not sure if she's assisting him at this point, however we believe that post murder, she was definitely helping Mr. Gordon,” said North.

Police wouldn’t reveal the relationship between the suspect and the woman, but said they believe she has “intimate knowledge of Mr. Gordon.”

“I would also like to make an appeal to caution this individual. If you are providing assistance to Mr. Gordon in his attempts to continue to evade capture I'm recommending that you stop immediately.”