

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are appealing to the public for information after three teenaged girls were sexually assaulted by a male suspect in the city’s west end on Thursday afternoon.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 4:50 p.m. when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation. Police say the man then sexually assaulted the girl.

It is alleged that moments later that the same men then approached two 16-year-old girls a short distance away.

Police say the man attempted to engage the girls in conversation and then sexually assaulted them.

The man was last seen walking eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.

He is described as brown, 25 to 35 years old, five-foot-seven with a medium build, dark hair and a partially closed left eyelid. He was last seen wearing a dark, oversized, puffy, knee-length winter parka and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).