Police looking for suspect in sexual assault of three teen girls near Keele and Eglinton
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 10:12AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 6:24PM EST
Police are appealing to the public for information after three teenaged girls were sexually assaulted by a male suspect in the city’s west end on Thursday afternoon.
Police say a 17-year-old girl was in the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 4:50 p.m. when she was approached by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation. Police say the man then sexually assaulted the girl.
It is alleged that moments later that the same men then approached two 16-year-old girls a short distance away.
Police say the man attempted to engage the girls in conversation and then sexually assaulted them.
The man was last seen walking eastbound on Eglinton Avenue.
He is described as brown, 25 to 35 years old, five-foot-seven with a medium build, dark hair and a partially closed left eyelid. He was last seen wearing a dark, oversized, puffy, knee-length winter parka and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).
Police looking for suspect in sexual assault of three teen girls near Keele and Eglinton
