Police investigating suspicious death in Richmond Hill
A York Regional Police badge in seen in this file photo. (Mathew Reid/CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 11:33PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 27, 2017 11:35PM EST
York Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Richmond Hill.
Officers were called to the area of Elgin Mills Road and Leslie Street at around 9:30 p.m.
One person was rushed to a trauma centre and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
While there were unconfirmed reports about a possible stabbing in the area, police have not released any information about the deceased person’s identity or the circumstances so far.
