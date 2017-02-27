

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Richmond Hill.

Officers were called to the area of Elgin Mills Road and Leslie Street at around 9:30 p.m.

One person was rushed to a trauma centre and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

While there were unconfirmed reports about a possible stabbing in the area, police have not released any information about the deceased person’s identity or the circumstances so far.