

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Firefighters and police are working to determine what caused a blaze in a storefront church in North Etobicoke early on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Miracle Arena For All Nations Church at 20 Milvan Drive, west of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road at 4:07 a.m. for a report of a fire.

Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said initial reports indicated smoke, but a working fire was seen by the first firefighters who arrived at the scene.

The blaze was knocked down by 4:20 a.m.

Nobody was injured.

A number of barbecues were seen in the front of the church, but officials tell CP24 they were not on at the time the blaze was reported.

It is not known what caused the blaze. An investigator has been called to the scene.