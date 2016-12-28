

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





Durham Regional Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Whitby on Friday.

A man walked into Smokeys Way convenience store alone in the area of Dundas Street East and Brock Street North at approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly indicated he had a gun tucked in his waistband while instructing the cashier to empty the register.

He was then scared off by another customer entering the store and fled the scene without taking any money or property.

Officers searched the area but no arrests were made.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-three white male, who is 22 to 26 years old with a slender build. At the time, the suspect was wearing a black baseball hat with a gray jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-150 ext. 5371 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).