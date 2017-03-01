

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police are investigating after swastikas were found in a classroom at an Ontario university.

York University says "hate graffiti" and an anti-Semitic statement was found in a classroom at its north Toronto campus on Monday.

Toronto police say the incident is a case of mischief at this point, but officers are continuing to investigate and are trying to find security video.

York says anti-Semitism will not be tolerated and says the incident does not reflect the values of the institution.

The university says it is working with Jewish students and other campus groups to ensure a safe and inclusive environment.