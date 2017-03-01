Featured
Police investigating after swastikas found inside classroom at Toronto university
York University's campus is pictured in a photo from the school's Facebook page. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 10:49AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 11:15AM EST
TORONTO -- Police are investigating after swastikas were found in a classroom at an Ontario university.
York University says "hate graffiti" and an anti-Semitic statement was found in a classroom at its north Toronto campus on Monday.
Toronto police say the incident is a case of mischief at this point, but officers are continuing to investigate and are trying to find security video.
York says anti-Semitism will not be tolerated and says the incident does not reflect the values of the institution.
The university says it is working with Jewish students and other campus groups to ensure a safe and inclusive environment.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Toronto police confirm fire at Islamic information centre was arson
- No streetcar service on Queen Street this summer
- TTC rides taken by children have doubled since kids ride free policy introduced
- Report: Wynne to announce plan to cut hydro bills by 25 per cent
- Toronto breaks 17-year-old temperature record set in 2000