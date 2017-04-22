

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Toronto police say a male was shot in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Antrim Crescent, north of Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue, at about 6:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a male victim in a car. Paramedics said he suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a hospital trauma centre in serious condition.

Police say they are searching for a white male suspect. He has facial hair, was wearing dark clothing and a black baseball cap with the word “DOPE” written on the front.

Officers were conducting a search of the area.