

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region are searching for two suspects they believe to be responsible for a rash of carjackings in Ajax where victims were robbed at gunpoint.

The latest attempt happened on Thursday evening outside a home near Rossland and Audley roads.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was inside his vehicle when two unknown men ambushed him, entering the car through the passenger side and rear driver’s side.

The man told police that the suspects demanded he hand over his wallet and drive them to a bank. When he refused, police say the man was struck with a hand gun and punched in the head. The victim then slammed repeatedly on the horn, prompting a fight to break out between the three men.

Police say the suspects eventually got out of the car and took off in an unknown direction. The man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

While the suspect descriptions vary slightly in each case, police say it's possible the same two males are responsible for at least six other carjackings in Ajax.

Back on Nov. 3, they say a 67-year-old man was targeted by two masked males while getting out of his vehicle in a parking lot on Barnham Street at around 5:20 p.m.

The victim told police that he was forced into his vehicle by the suspects, who demanded he drive them to a nearby drive-thru ATM and withdraw cash from his account.

Once they obtained the cash, the suspects told the victim to get out of the car so they could drive off with it. Police later found the vehicle abandoned near Rossland and Salem roads.

About a week later, on Nov. 13, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly carjacked at gunpoint from outside her home near Westney and Rossland roads.

She told police that two male suspects ambushed her vehicle and forced her to drive them to a bank machine where they withdrew money using her bank card. They eventually let her out of the car and drove off. Police recovered the vehicle a short time later.

A few days later, a 24-year-old man was targeted while getting out of his vehicle in the driveway of his Ravenscroft and Rossland roads home at around 1:15 a.m.

He told police that the two suspects were armed and wearing masks. In this case, the victim reported that the suspects demanded his keys and personal items but he refused.

The suspects fled empty handed after a brief struggle with the victim.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s, approximately six-feet tall, 165 pounds with a thin build. The most recent victim told police that the suspect had a “deep voice” and was possibly wearing grey pants and a grey or white hooded shirt.

Police believe this suspect was carrying a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his early to mid-20s, about six-feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of the aforementioned incidents to get in touch with them or Crime Stoppers.