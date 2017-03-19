

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a head-on crash in York Mills early Sunday morning that left a taxi driver dead.

It happened near York Mills Road and Old Yonge Street at around 2 a.m.

Police say a Mercedes was heading eastbound on York Mills Road when the driver lost control, struck a pole and then struck a cab.

The 49-year-old driver of the cab, who worked for Beck Taxi, was pronounced dead in hospital.

“I heard the car metal just scraping along the floor and it was just really loud,” said one area resident.

The noise woke up people living several streets away.

The occupants of the SUV and people who were on the scene first tried to open the doors of the cab. But they were unsuccessful.

Police previously said the driver of the Mercedes, who was released from hospital earlier today, had been charged with dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle but later corrected that statement and said the driver was not currently facing any charges.

In a statement released Sunday morning, Beck Taxi said employees were “devastated” to learn about the collision.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We will do whatever we can to support Toronto police in their investigation,” the statement read.

Police say speed could be a factor in the collision, but are waiting on a report from the traffic reconstruction team to confirm the cause.