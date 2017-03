Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police say they have identified a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Midtown Toronto in 2015.

A 28-year-old woman told police she had got off a TTC bus near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, 2015 when she was approached from behind by a man.

The woman told police that she became involved in a violent struggle with the suspect before she was sexually assaulted.

The man then fled the area.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police say they have identified a suspect as Gagan Verma, who was 23 years old at the time of the incident.

He is described as being brown with a medium complexion, standing five-foot-nine to five-foot-11 with a skinny build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan waist-length jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.