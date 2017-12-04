

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Halton Police have identified a 46-year-old man who was found dead in an Oakville neighbourhood on Sunday.

Halton Regional Police responded to the North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Street area at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports about gunfire. One witness reported hearing two gun shots fired “one right after the other.”

When emergency crews arrived, they found the body of a man slumped in a blue pickup truck that was parked in a driveway.

On Monday, police confirmed that the victim suffered a gunshot wound and that homicide detectives would now be looking into the case.

“We do not believe there’s an immediate threat to public safety,” Sgt. Dana Nicholas said from the scene Sunday.

Police identified the victim on Monday as Dean Costanza. Police said the man was known to them and therefore they believe this was a targeted shooting.

While no arrests have been made nor has any information been released about possible suspects, police say they’re continuing to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and video surveillance.

A woman who lives across the street from where the victim was located told CTV News Toronto that she was only alerted to the situation when she noticed police lights flashing outside.

“I was in my room and I looked outside the window and I saw police cars and an ambulance on the street,” the woman, who identified herself as Natasha, said. “Then I saw someone being taken in on a stretcher. I wasn’t sure who it was.”

She said the family who lives in the home – a husband and wife with two children – had just moved in this summer.

“It just seemed really busy. It seemed pretty busy at different times of the day,” she said of her neighbours. “There were different cars coming in and out, different people.”