

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a man and a woman arrested in connection with an explosion at a Parkdale apartment building on Saturday.

The two accused, identified as 53-year-old Rachelle Moore and 43-year-old Ararat Abryamyan, are each facing four charges in connection with the blast, which occurred at 105 West Lodge Avenue, near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue.

Investigators say members of the public called police shortly after 3 p.m. to report a “significant” explosion in one of the units on the top floor of the apartment building.

Pieces of glass and window frames from the blown-out unit were seen in front of the building when crews arrived on scene, Platoon Chief Chris Bertram told CP24 Saturday.

According to investigators, the explosion caused a substantial amount of property damage in the apartment unit and a large amount of debris was found scattered outside on the ground.

The man and woman who reside in the unit suffered non-life-threatening burns.

In a news release issued Sunday, police said it was determined that that the explosion was caused by mishandling combustibles in relation to the production of drugs.

The two accused have been charged with negligent arson, common nuisance, possession of a Schedule II substance and production of a Schedule II substance.

They are scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall today.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).