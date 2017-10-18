

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police say they’ve located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Mississauga that killed a 36-year-old man.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a pedestrian was crossing the street at a crosswalk near a commercial plaza on Dixie and Rathburn roads when he was struck by a dump truck.

According to police, the dump truck continued to travel north along Dixie Road, dragging the man “a short distance.”

He was identified on Wednesday as Clayton Barnard.

The dump truck and its driver were located a day later and both are currently being investigated, police say.

No charges have been laid.

The victim’s personal items were strewn across the roadway in the hours following the crash.

Some motorists driving through the area at the time said they immediately got out of their vehicles to try and help the man.

“I thought it was a dog or something in the street then I saw it was him and I backed up to try to block traffic, so no one would hit him (again). I just went to him to try and console him,” said a man who identified himself as Kevin.

“He wanted to get up and I said, ‘You can’t get up.’ He said, ‘Yeah my leg is broken.’ I just told him to lie down.”

Holding back tears, a woman who identified herself as Annette said she stopped her vehicle the moment she saw “a body on the road.”

“I went to go help the victim and called 9-1-1 immediately,” she told CTV News Toronto.

“He really just was gasping for help and air. I think he wanted to just have someone hold his hand… and he died shortly after.”

Investigators are appealing for witnesses of the crash or anyone who may have dashboard camera video of the incident to contact them.