

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Hamilton say they’re “closing in” on a suspect accused in the murder of a teenager who had tried to break up a fight.

Yosif Al-Hasnawi was shot near Main Street East and Wentworth Street South on Saturday night when he stepped in to help an elderly man who was being harassed by two males.

Hamilton Paramedics later transported the 19-year-old to hospital but he did not survive.

The first of two suspects, identified as 20-year-old James Anthony Robert, was arrested on Monday and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

At the time, police provided a photograph of a second suspect who is now the subject of a Canada-wide warrant for second degree murder.

On Wednesday, police released two new images of the suspect which show a change in his appearance.

The new photos show the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Dale Burningsky King, with his hair cut short. It was long and tied back in a ponytail the initial photo police provided.

Police say investigators are “closing in” on King and encouraged him to surrender.

They also warned anyone who may be helping him, suggesting that they too could also face charges.

King is described as a white man in his 20s with a medium to darker complexion, a medium build and black short hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a hooded sweater, jeans and a backpack.

The circumstances surrounding Al-Hasnawi’s death has also prompted Hamilton Paramedics Services to launch an internal investigation into how the Brock University student was treated when first responders arrived on scene.

Several reports from the scene suggested paramedics did not act with urgency.

According to his father, Majed Al-Hasnwai, responding paramedics told him that his son was “acting” and wasn’t behaving as if his injuries were life-threatening.

Majed said he believes his son may possibly still be alive if paramedics had treated him differently.

In a statement, Hamilton Paramedics Services confirmed that they had launched an investigation into the case, noting that the service will “ensure that our process is thorough and that all facts are obtained and examined in regards to the event this past weekend.”