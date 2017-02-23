

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s police chief is defending a decision to redeploy officers to neighbourhoods with higher crime rates amid criticism from the head of the police union.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday night, Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack called the redeployment directive “a band-aid for not enough officers.”

He noted that the Toronto Police Service has 400 fewer officers than it did in 2010 and added that there are plans to cut 500 more by 2019.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday night, Chief Mark Saunders said the redeployment decision simply maximizes the service’s existing resources.

“We have added more resources in the northwest end of the city because in that area we’ve seen an increase in violent crime, especially involving firearms in that particular area,” Saunders said.

“The City of Toronto is not on fire all at the same time. Sometimes things are happening in certain areas, but not in other areas. So we are looking at the analytics, looking at the data and figuring out what we can do to maximize the existing resources that we have that are out on the road at any given time of the day.”

Saunders denied suggestions that redeploying officers to these neighbourhoods puts officer safety at risk.

"I would never sign off on anything if I thought it was going to compromise the safety of the men and women that are doing a great job out there nor the community. It is about smarter policing," he said.

“It enhances officer safety because they are where the public needs them the most and where officers will need the most help."

Supt. Ron Taverner, the unit commander for 23 Division, located in the northwest part of the city, said the officers that have been shifted to his division from other neighbourhoods are not necessarily being sent to high-crime areas.

“We’ve had two cars each day for the past week or so and that’s helped to allow us to deploy our own people into the high crime areas,” Taverner told CP24 Thursday morning.

“The cars that are coming from other divisions are responding to radio calls. They are not in the high crime areas particularly.”

Earlier this month, Taverner told CP24 that residents in the neighbourhood are “outraged” by the increased violence in the area.

One incident on Feb. 6 left residents in 23 Division particularly rattled.

A 15-year-old boy was walking with his sister in the area of Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen by a suspect leaning out of the window of a vehicle.

Taverner told CP24 that just minutes before, the same group of suspects fired multiple shots at another teen, who somehow escaped unharmed.

Taverner said he believes that it is important to have strong police presence in the community right now.

“If a couple of officers happen to be here and there is some incident at another division, they’ll be officers from surrounding divisions respond to that division,” he said.

“I think we have enough resources to respond to major issues if that’s required.”