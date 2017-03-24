

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was spotted in Pickering carrying a sword and crossbow.

Police in Durham region they were alerted of the incident on March 23 at around 1 p.m. by concerned citizens.

The citizens told police that a man was walking through a wooded area near Liverpool Road and Linwood Street holding a sword and a crossbow.

Officers quickly took one male into custody at the scene and allegedly located a prohibited knife on him.

Matthew Lombardi, of Pickering, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.