Pickering man charged after being spotted with sword, crossbow
A Durham Regional Police vehicle is pictured. (Tom Stefanac / CP24)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 10:31AM EDT
A 22-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was spotted in Pickering carrying a sword and crossbow.
Police in Durham region they were alerted of the incident on March 23 at around 1 p.m. by concerned citizens.
The citizens told police that a man was walking through a wooded area near Liverpool Road and Linwood Street holding a sword and a crossbow.
Officers quickly took one male into custody at the scene and allegedly located a prohibited knife on him.
Matthew Lombardi, of Pickering, has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.
Anyone with new information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
