

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Brampton crash has left one pedestrian dead on Monday night, Peel Regional Police said.

The collision took place in the area of Queen Street West and Mississauga Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said the pedestrian was crossing at an intersection at the time of the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.