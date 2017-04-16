

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Old Toronto on Sunday evening.

The incident occurred in the York Street and Queens Quay area just after 5 p.m. The woman was conscious when she was taken to hospital, paramedics said.

Witnesses told CTV News Toronto a woman was jaywalking on Queens Quay West when she was struck by a Porter Airlines shuttle bus.

Her hand appeared to be trapped underneath a wheel of the bus.

Roads in the area will remain closed during the investigation.