Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, paramedics say
Emergency crews arrived at the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Jamie Gutfreund)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 5:16PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 7:25PM EDT
A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Old Toronto on Sunday evening.
The incident occurred in the York Street and Queens Quay area just after 5 p.m. The woman was conscious when she was taken to hospital, paramedics said.
Witnesses told CTV News Toronto a woman was jaywalking on Queens Quay West when she was struck by a Porter Airlines shuttle bus.
Her hand appeared to be trapped underneath a wheel of the bus.
Roads in the area will remain closed during the investigation.