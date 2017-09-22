

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Friday evening.

The collision occurred near Derry and Dixie roads at around 5 p.m.

Peel Regional Police say the victim, believed to be a female, suffered serious injuries in crash.

Ornge Air Ambulance said they transported the victim to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment. They listed her condition as critical.

The age of the victim is not yet known.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.

Police urge drivers to avoid the area while they tend to the scene. Derry Road is closed in both directions between Tomken Road and Cardiff Boulevard as police investigate.

More to come…