Part of Parliament St. closed after car crashes into pole, storefront
A car crashed into a pole at Parliament and Richmond streets on Jan. 1, 2017. (Submitted photo)
Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 1:22PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 1:24PM EST
A man is in non-life-threatening condition after a vehicle hit a pole and then the front of a pizza store in Toronto on Sunday morning.
A man and woman were in a car driving in the Parliament and Richmond streets area before 10:20 a.m. when the collision occurred, police said.
The pole was knocked down and officers said Parliament Street would be closed while it was repaired.
The woman was not injured, but it was initially reported that the man was seriously hurt. Later on Sunday afternoon, police said the man was in non-life-threatening condition.
Richmond Street reopened around 1 p.m.
