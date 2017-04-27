

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a shooting in Parkdale that left one man injured.

It happened in the area of Queen Street West and O’Hara Avenue, near Dufferin Street, late Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the male victim made his own way to hospital.

He sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say it is too early to tell if it was a “targeted” shooting.

No suspect information has been released at this time and no arrests have been made.