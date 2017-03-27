

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for help in finding a federal offender wanted for breaching his parole.

Police issued a Canada-wide warrant Monday for Ryan Hamelin, who they say is serving a one-month, 29-day sentence for criminal harassment.

They say Hamelin is known to frequent Barrie, Ont., and the Greater Toronto Area, but he may also attempt to flee to Alberta.

The 36-year-old is described as being five feet eight inches, 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Police say Hamelin has numerous visible tattoos, including a blue tribal design on the left side of his neck, the letters "SC" on the back of his neck and "Ayden 2005" on his right hand.

They also say he has the letter "M" behind his ears, a blue and red design around his left wrist, Chinese symbols on his left hand and a tattoo of a koi fish on his right forearm