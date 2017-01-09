Featured
OPP investigating after woman, 61, dies in ATV accident near Picton, Ont.
PICTON, Ont. -- A 61-year-old woman has died after an accident near Picton, Ont.
Provincial police with the Prince Edward detachment say the incident took place at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when the woman left a nearby residence and was on her way home.
Five minutes later, police say the woman was found lying unconscious by the side of the road with her undamaged all-terrain vehicle idling nearby.
Police say the woman was suffering head injuries and was transferred to a hospital, but died on Sunday evening.
They have identified her as Kathryn Richards of Sophiasburgh, Ont.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the accident and are continuing to investigate the cause.
