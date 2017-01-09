

The Canadian Press





PICTON, Ont. -- A 61-year-old woman has died after an accident near Picton, Ont.

Provincial police with the Prince Edward detachment say the incident took place at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when the woman left a nearby residence and was on her way home.

Five minutes later, police say the woman was found lying unconscious by the side of the road with her undamaged all-terrain vehicle idling nearby.

Police say the woman was suffering head injuries and was transferred to a hospital, but died on Sunday evening.

They have identified her as Kathryn Richards of Sophiasburgh, Ont.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in the accident and are continuing to investigate the cause.