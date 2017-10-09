

The Canadian Press





KENORA, Ont. - Ontario's provincial police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the Lake of the Woods near Kenora, Ont.

The body was pulled from the water yesterday afternoon after police received a call about a body in the water.

Police found the man near the city's Main Street dock.

The deceased is described as an Indigenous male in his 40s, about six-feet tall with a slim build, with a goatee and a mole on his forehead.

Police say he was wearing a black Sierra Designs windbreaker jacket, dark blue wind pants and low cut beige hiker style shoes.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death and police said they wanted to talk to anyone with possible information about the case.