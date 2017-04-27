

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





Here are some of the highlights from Ontario's 2017-18 budget.

What’s new

Free prescription drugs for Ontarians under 24

New taxing powers for municipalities

24,000 daycare spaces this fiscal year

Price of cigarettes continues to rise

New GO train routes to Grimsby, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls

Health care

Introducing OHIP+ Children and Youth Pharmacare

Free prescription drugs for Ontarians under 24, regardless of income

Starts January 1, 2018

Covers 4400 medicines included in the ODB program (Ontario Drug Benefit)

Includes inhalers, antibiotics and birth control

Includes medication for acute and chronic conditions

Will cost province $465M per year

This will affect 4 million Ontarians

$7B new healthcare spending

Public funding for new abortion pill

Reducing wait times

$32M stem cell transplants for cancer patients

(helping up to 150 Ontarians suffering from blood cancer)

Expanding mental health, addiction services

Funds for hospital construction, operations

New taxing powers for cities

Ontario will amend legislation to boost taxing powers

Toronto will have ability to implement hotel tax

Toronto will have ability to tax vacant property owners

Childcare

24,000 new daycare spaces this fiscal year

Part of 100,000 new spaces that will be created over next five years

60 per cent of the new spaces will be subsidized

3,100 subsidized spaces in Toronto

Balanced budget

First balanced budget since 2008/2009

No surplus

Budget projected to remain balanced until 2020

Ontario’s net debt is $312B

Debt to GDP ratio expected to continue trending downward

New cigarette tax

Cartons will cost $10 more in next three years

As of midnight, cartons will cost $2 more

An additional $4 in 2018, $4 in 2019

Last year, Ontario raised price of carton by $3

Housing

Gives Toronto taxing powers on vacant homes

Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan

· 15 per cent tax on foreign investors

· Land transfer tax refund doubled to $4K for first-time homebuyers

· Rent control for all privately owned buildings after 1991

· $125M over 5 years to encourage development of rental buildings

Affordable Housing in Toronto

· $130M for retrofitting affordable housing in Toronto

· Provincial land to be used for social housing

· Minimum 20 per cent of land will be used for social housing

· Grosvenor/Grenville and West Donlands sites to be used for 2,000 new housing units in Toronto

New GO Train routes