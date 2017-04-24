Ontario Loblaws grocery stores experience debit or credit card payment outage
Loblaws is Canada's largest supermarket chain. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 9:21PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 24, 2017 9:26PM EDT
A number of Loblaws locations in Toronto were unable to accept debit and credit cards on Monday evening.
“We are currently experiencing an issue with the Loblaw grocery stores’ network system,” the company told CP24 in a statement.
Reports of outages came from Loblaws stores across Ontario.
The company posted signage at the entrances to its stores warning customers about the payment issue.
Some stores are still able to process credit cards, but not debit cards, Loblaws’ statement said.
Canada's largest supermarket chain says they are working to resolve the issue.
It hopes to have the outage fixed shortly.
