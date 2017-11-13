

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash near East Gwillimbury early this morning.

It happened near Highway 48 and Davis Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said it appears to be a head-on crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least one other person was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Right now we are dealing with the collision, dealing with notifying family and trying to get a picture as to what happened here,” Schmidt said.

“In terms of cause, we still don’t have any conclusions yet but we are obviously looking into everything that may have contributed to it. It doesn’t appear to be weather-related.”

The age and gender of the victim has not yet been released.

Schmidt said there were no commercial vehicles involved in the crash.

“The vehicles, I believe, are all passenger vehicles,” he said.

Highway 48 is closed between Davis Drive and Vivian Road and the area is expected to be shut down for the better part of the morning.

“There are plenty of alternates in that area. They will be heavy because of this delay. (Hwy. 48) is a major… corridor for community traffic,” Schmidt said.