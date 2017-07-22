One dead after dump truck, car collide near Alliston, Ont.
A dump truck is seen on fire on Simcoe County Road 50 on July 22, 2017. (Geoff Hobbs)
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, July 22, 2017 4:12PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 22, 2017 4:19PM EDT
The OPP says one person is dead and another person suffered unknown injuries after a dump truck and a car collided west of Alliston, Ont. on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to Simcoe County Road 50, just south of Highway 89 west of Allison sometime before 2 p.m. Saturday, OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said.
An ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but did not transport anyone.
The occupant of the car involved was pronounced dead at the scene, Leon said.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police ID body found near creek in Brampton
- Two people seriously injured after Hwy. 401 crash, 3 have minor injuries
- Boyfriend and girlfriend in serious condition after Mississauga stabbing: paramedics
- Power outage delays opening of St. Lawrence Market
- Vehicle found riddled with bullet holes after shots fired downtown