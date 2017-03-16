

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Halton Regional Police have identified a woman found dead at a downtown Oakville condominium last week.

Angela Skorulski, 56, was fatally shot at 205 Lakeshore Road West on March 8, police confirmed in a news release Thursday.

Police said they responded to the scene after receiving a call from a citizen.

Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered a deceased woman who lived at the address and homicide investigators were called in.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects being sought in the case.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Halton Regional Police homicide unit at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).