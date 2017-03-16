Featured
Oakville condo homicide victim identified
Angela Skorulski is pictured in this handout photo provided by Halton Regional Police.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 3:48PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 3:55PM EDT
Halton Regional Police have identified a woman found dead at a downtown Oakville condominium last week.
Angela Skorulski, 56, was fatally shot at 205 Lakeshore Road West on March 8, police confirmed in a news release Thursday.
Police said they responded to the scene after receiving a call from a citizen.
Upon arrival at the scene, police discovered a deceased woman who lived at the address and homicide investigators were called in.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or suspects being sought in the case.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Halton Regional Police homicide unit at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
