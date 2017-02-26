

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a restaurant in Little Italy this morning.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on the second floor of the Sicilian Sidewalk Café, located near College and Crawford streets.

At the height of the fire, 12 trucks and 45 firefighters were on scene.

Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that the fire was knocked down relatively quickly and no injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.