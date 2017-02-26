Featured
No injuries reported after two-alarm fire in Little Italy
A Toronto Firefighter walks past a fire truck in Toronto on Thursday night, April 21, 2011. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 6:13AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 11:01AM EST
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a building in Little Italy this morning.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on the second floor of 718 College Street, located near Crawford Street.
At the height of the fire, 12 trucks and 45 firefighters were on scene.
Toronto Fire District Chief Stephan Powell told CP24 that the fire was knocked down relatively quickly and no injuries were reported.
The cause is still under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Murder charge laid in fatal fire at Ontario youth facility
- Elderly woman struck by vehicle in financial district dies in hospital: police
- No injuries reported after two-alarm fire in Little Italy
- One winning ticket for last night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Thorncliffe Park shooting leaves one man dead