

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





No injuries were reported after gunfire broke out on a quiet street in the city’s St. Lawrence neighbourhood early Friday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. in front of a townhouse on Henry Lane Terrace near Lower Jarvis Street and the Gardiner Expressway.

Police responding to the scene located multiple shell casings but did not find any victims.

There was also no damage to nearby buildings or vehicles reported.

A single suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

He is described as black, about 25 years old, five-foot-eleven and 200 lbs.

Police continue to investigate.