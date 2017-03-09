

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police say no one was injured after a CN freight train derailed near the Etobicoke North GO Station early this morning.

Toronto police say they received a call about a derailment near Kipling Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Photographs from the scene show several freight cars flipped over onto one side.

According to police, the cars were empty at the time of the incident and no one suffered any injuries as a result.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 that the toppled rail cars initially cut off access to the GO Station garage, parking lot and walkways but some of the cars have since been separated to make way for vehicles.

GO Transit safety officers are also on site rerouting any pedestrian traffic, Aikins said.

“I’m sure it’s upsetting to our customers coming to the Go Station,” she told CP24 via phone this morning.

“These situations are always managed by a variety of different departments but this is a CN train so they will take care of the scene. They work cooperatively, of course, with our own officers as well and all of the different rail departments that are required to manage a system as complex and diverse as ours.”

CN police are at the scene investigating. The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined.