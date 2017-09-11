

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario is putting $200 million to supportive housing over three years, with almost half of that money going to Toronto.

The investment is aimed at housing people who experience chronic homelessness and give them supports such as counselling and addiction services to help them stay there.

Toronto is set to receive $90 million over three years and the province says it will announce funding for more municipalities this fall.

It's the second announcement in recent weeks in which Ontario has doled out millions to Toronto on housing, which had become a contentious file between the two governments.

Mayor John Tory has long advocated for the need for more social housing money from the province, saying there is an approximately $2-billion repair backlog, and slamming the Liberals for a lack of support in this year's provincial budget.

Housing Minister Peter Milczyn announced last month that more than half of up to $657 million over five years in money for social housing repairs and retrofits would go to Toronto.