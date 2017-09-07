

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A mural is being installed in the Annex to honour the life of the late Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart whose body was found in the ocean after a dive off the Florida Keys in February.

The art installation – which is part of the City of Toronto’s StreetARToronto program – will be displayed on the back wall of the Opus Restaurant located at 35 Prince Arthur Avenue facing Bedford Road in the area of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.

Mayor John Tory spoke about Stewart – who was well known for his documentary films Sharkwater and Revolution – and his passions for filmmaking and shark-hunting in a news release issued on Thursday.

“This mural will celebrate the life of a notable Toronto resident and remind us that the health of the world’s oceans is of paramount importance to everyone,” Tory said. “I hope this mural will inspire personal reflection and help continue Rob Stewart’s legacy.”

Stewart was in Florida filming a sequel to “Sharkwater,” called “Sharkwater: Extinction.”

He had been diving with friends on Jan. 31 before disappearing. The group was diving about 70 metres down near Alligator Reef.

In March, Stewart’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in connection with his death.

According to the lawsuit, Stewart slipped away while having difficulty with his breathing apparatus as others treated diving organizer Peter Sotis who was also having trouble with his breathing apparatus.

Following a massive search involving the Coast Guard and several other agencies, Stewart’s body was located about 300 feet from where he was last spotted.

The damages being sought in the negligence lawsuit filed in Broward County, Fla. are unspecified.

The mural is being created by Toronto-based artists Birdo and GETSO as part of a public-private-not-for-profit partnership program designed to promote awareness of street art in Toronto, the news release said.

The mural will be publicly unveiled on Saturday at 3 p.m. at 9 Bedford Road followed by free showings of Sharkwater at 10 a.m. and Revolution at 12 p.m. at the University of Toronto’s Innis Town Hall located at 2 Sussex Avenue.

With files from The Associated Press