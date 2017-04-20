More than 100 men arrested in York Region human trafficking probe
A York Regional Police car is seen in this undated photo.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 20, 2017 3:33PM EDT
Police in York Region say that more than 100 men have been arrested in connection with a multi-year investigation into human trafficking involving children.
According to police, the suspects were all arrested in York Region, though many originate from across the GTA and Ontario.
The suspects are all accused attempting to purchase sex from a prostituted child that they knew was under the age of 16.
Investigators are expected to provide more details on the investigation at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. tomorrow.
YRP Deputy Chief Tom Carrique and Det. Sgt. Thai Truong will be on hand along with Susan Orlando from the Ministry of the Attorney General.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Here's how Ontario's new foreign homebuyer tax would work
- Rumoured threat at Brampton school prompts police probe
- WestJet Airlines plans to launch new cheap airline later this year
- Torontonians are obsessed with the newborn lambs at Riverdale Farm
- Ontario to tax foreign buyers, expand rent control to cool GTA housing market