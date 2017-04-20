

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police in York Region say that more than 100 men have been arrested in connection with a multi-year investigation into human trafficking involving children.

According to police, the suspects were all arrested in York Region, though many originate from across the GTA and Ontario.

The suspects are all accused attempting to purchase sex from a prostituted child that they knew was under the age of 16.

Investigators are expected to provide more details on the investigation at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. tomorrow.

YRP Deputy Chief Tom Carrique and Det. Sgt. Thai Truong will be on hand along with Susan Orlando from the Ministry of the Attorney General.