Featured
Missing boy in Embrun found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 11:47AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 12:31PM EDT
An Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy who police believed may have been abducted by his father has been cancelled after the child was found safe.
The boy had been last seen in the town of Embrun, which is located just outside of Ottawa.
An Amber Alert was issued sometime after 11 a.m., however it was cancelled a short time later.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Hate crimes were up in 2016 but arrests were down: report
- Poll finds that most Torontonians not familiar with ranked ballots
- Missing boy in Embrun found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
- Burlington father dead after former client opens fire at chiropractic clinic
- Subway closed between Kennedy and Warden stations Mar. 18-19