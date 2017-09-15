Missing 66-year-old Thornhill man found safe: police
Brenda Molina-Navidad, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 2:08PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 16, 2017 7:41AM EDT
York Regional Police say a 66-year-old man who went missing after leaving his Thornhill home on Friday morning has been located in good health.
Aron Weiss was last seen leaving his home in the Clark Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area at 7 a.m. on Friday and police confirmed on Saturday morning that he has been found safe.
Police thanked members of the community and media for their assistance in locating him.