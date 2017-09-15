

Brenda Molina-Navidad, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say a 66-year-old man who went missing after leaving his Thornhill home on Friday morning has been located in good health.

Aron Weiss was last seen leaving his home in the Clark Avenue West and Hilda Avenue area at 7 a.m. on Friday and police confirmed on Saturday morning that he has been found safe.

Police thanked members of the community and media for their assistance in locating him.