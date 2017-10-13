

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a man with mischief after a package found outside Toronto police headquarters caused road closures and required assistance from the bomb squad on Thursday.

A hold and secure order was issued for the building on College Street at around 1:15 p.m. after someone found the package on a planter near the main entrance doors.

College Street was quickly closed off between Yonge and Bay streets while police investigated.

The discovery prompted police to call in the bomb squad, which ultimately used a robot to destroy the package shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Later the same day, police released photos taken from surveillance camera footage of a suspect carrying the package toward Toronto police headquarters and placing it on the planter.

Police arrested a man a short time later.

A suspect identified as 50-year-old James Rockwood, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of mischief and interference with property.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on the charge today.