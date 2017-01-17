Featured
McDonald's Canada adds nuts to menu, causes concerns for customers with allergies
In this April 20, 2009 file photo, a McDonald's restaurant sign is illuminated in the Wrigleyville neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 1:50PM EST
TORONTO -- McDonald's Canada has started serving its first product containing peanuts or tree nuts that do not come in an individual package, causing concerns for customers with severe nut allergies.
McDonald's says in a statement on its website that its new Skor McFlurry contains choppped almonds in the pieces of chocolate bar used to make the treat.
The company says this means all of its other products may contain or come in contact with peanuts, tree nuts or other allergens.
McDonald's previously only served individually packaged peanuts and tree nuts.
Some people took to Twitter to criticize the company for the move, saying people with severe allergies to such nuts would no longer be able to eat at the restaurants.
McDonald's said it wanted to make customers with such allergies aware of the change so they can make an informed decision about whether its Canadian restaurants are still suitable environments for them.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Weather-related delays, road closures in the GTA as freezing rain arrives
- Four people facing combined 165 charges after drugs, firearms seized in raids
- City to offer 300 childcare subsidies to help reduce wait list backlog, mayor says
- McDonald's Canada adds nuts to menu, causes concerns for customers with allergies
- Driver of 3rd vehicle involved in Mulmur Township crash surrenders: police
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- McDonald's Canada adds nuts to menu, causes concerns for customers with allergies
- Four people facing combined 165 charges after drugs, firearms seized in raids 1
- Worker dead after industrial accident in The Beaches 1
- Weather-related delays, road closures in the GTA as freezing rain arrives 1
- Air Canada says computer issue could cause flight delays
Advertisement