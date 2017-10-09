

Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Auston Matthews scored in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs came from behind to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Monday.

Nikita Zaitsev, Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Maple Leafs (3-0-0).

Jan Rutta, Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik had goals for the Blackhawks (2-0-1)

Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the win while Anton Forsberg stopped 39 shots.

Outside of the opening three minutes, the first period belonged to the Blackhawks and they went into the intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Rutta scored 3:46 into the game when he wheeled around the back of the net and tossed the puck out front where it hit Mitch Marner's stick and squeaked through Andersen and the post.