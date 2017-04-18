

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives say they believe a suspect wanted in connection with the 2015 murder of a 56-year-old Toronto man is hiding somewhere in Jamaica.

In a video appeal released Tuesday, Homicide Det. Shannon Dawson asked members of the public for information on the whereabouts of 49-year-old Dalvin Lewis, who is wanted for first-degree murder in the September 2015 death of 56-year-old Bevis Larmond.

On Sept. 12, 2015 at around 3:20 p.m., Larmond was found lying outside on the ground near an apartment building located at 4062 Lawrence Avenue East. He was rushed to hospital with stab wounds but later died from his injuries.

According to police, prior to the stabbing, Larmond had been socializing with some friends when he left to go to the store on his bicycle.

Police say they believe he was stabbed while on the way to the store.

Lewis was later identified as a suspect in the homicide and a warrant was issued about a month later for his arrest, Dawson said.

“He was born in Haddo, Jamaica and has strong ties to the Montego Bay area of Jamaica,” Dawson said.

“It is believed that he is currently hiding somewhere in Jamaica.”

Lewis also goes by the names “Hopeton,” Jaguar” and “Jaggy.”

“Anyone who may be assisting or has assisted Dalvin Lewis will be held accountable and may be arrested for accessory after the fact to murder,” Dawson said.

“The Homicide Squad is appealing to the public for any information on the whereabouts of this person.”