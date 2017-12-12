

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A 20-year-old man who was shot in Regent Park last month has died of his injuries.

Police confirmed his death and identified the man Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call of gun shots in the area of Dundas Street East and Parliament Street at 11:19 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13.

When police arrived on scene they found a man in medical distress who was also suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was in serious condition and was taken to a trauma centre.

The following day, police confirmed that the man’s injuries had been upgraded to life-threatening.

The victim, Kwsie Blair, died in hospital on Monday, Dec. 11.

His death is being considered a homicide.

No arrests have been made in connection to the victim’s death. Police have not released any information on possible suspects.