

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A male victim was shot in the abdomen outside the Thompson Diner early Saturday morning in what was the second shooting outside the restaurant in less than a month.

It happened just outside the entrance to the 24-hour diner near Wellington and Bathurst streets at around 5:25 a.m.

Paramedics say the victim showed up at a local hospital by his own means and was later transported to a trauma centre.

He is currently listed in serious condition and will require emergency surgery, paramedics say.

No arrests have been made at this point and police have not release any information about possible suspects.

The diner is closed as police comb the area for evidence.

“Right now we are just trying to determine who is responsible for this,” Sgt. Barkley Boniface told CP24 at the scene. “We are speaking with witnesses and hopefully speaking with the victim.”

On Jan. 28, a 26-year-old man was shot in his leg outside the Thompson Diner after getting into a dispute with another man.

Police later released surveillance camera images of a suspect in that shooting; however no arrests have been made. Boniface was asked whether there could be any connection between the two shootings outside the establishment but said that he has no information” suggesting that is the case.