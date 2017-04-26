

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A male has serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s west end.

It happened near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.

Police have not released any information about an arrest or potential suspects.