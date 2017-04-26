Man seriously injured in Junction stabbing
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds in the Junction near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue around 5:30 p.m., paramedics say. (CP24)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017 5:54PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 26, 2017 10:38PM EDT
A male has serious injuries following a stabbing in the city’s west end.
It happened near Bloor Street West and Lansdowne Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics say the victim, believed to be in his 20s, suffered multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to a nearby trauma centre in serious condition.
Police have not released any information about an arrest or potential suspects.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- TTC operators say they were sent home for wearing medical masks
- Woman, 23, rescued from crane at downtown construction site facing 6 mischief charges
- Kevin O'Leary: Dropping out of Conservative leadership race 'not an easy decision'
- Trump tells Canada, Mexico he won't terminate NAFTA
- 1 person critically injured in North York crash involving a motorcycle