

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A 57-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car in central Mississauga on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Absolute Avenue, near Burnhamthorpe Road, sometime before 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews arrived to find a man who struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have closed Absolute Avenue to allow for an investigation.