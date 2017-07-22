Man seriously hurt after being struck by car in central Mississauga
A 57-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after he was struck by a car in central Mississauga on Saturday night.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Absolute Avenue, near Burnhamthorpe Road, sometime before 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Emergency crews arrived to find a man who struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
The victim was taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have closed Absolute Avenue to allow for an investigation.
